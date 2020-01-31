Coronavirus Crisis: Brits still stranded in virus-stricken Wuhan 'won't fly home today as planned'

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons stranded in a coronavirus-hit city in China could face a longer wait to return home as officials have not yet granted permission for their flight to depart.

A planned flight to bring UK nationals back home UK from Wuhan, where the deadly illness first broke out, on Thursday is feared to have been delayed.

The British government had aimed to fly around 200 British citizens out of the country but it is understood Chinese officials have not yet granted permission for the chartered flight to take off.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said a number of flights have been unable to depart “as planned” but that transport would be available “as soon as possible”.

A pilot wears a protective suit in a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)



Britons returning from Wuhan will be put in quarantine for 14 days and officials are looking at taking passengers to a military base once they arrive home, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed “great concern” that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China.

On the latest developments, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are doing everything we can to get British people in Wuhan safely back to the UK. A number of countries’ flights have been unable to take off as planned.

“We continue working urgently to organise a flight to the UK as soon as possible.

“We remain in close contact with the Chinese authorities and conversations are ongoing at all levels.”

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London after the last British Airways flight from China touched down before the airline stopped travel to the mainland (PA)



Downing Street said the Britons returning from Wuhan had agreed to be placed in “assisted isolation”.

A source said: “We are expecting about 200 British nationals to be on board, there is capacity on the flight for everybody.

“On arrival, passengers will be safely isolated for two weeks with all necessary medical attention.”

Wuhan, China: Coronavirus – In pictures

Number 10 refused to confirm where the Britons would be taken following the civilian charter flight to airlift them from the region.

The move comes after Britons returning to the UK expressed fury after being told they must “self-isolate” – while also making their own way home from the airport.

British Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak



Previous advice from Public Health England (PHE) was for those returning to stay at home for 14 days.

British Airways earlier suspended flights to and from mainland China amid the outbreak.

But Britons due to board the flight back from Wuhan said they had been told by authorities to make their own way through the city to Wuhan airport, and once they land on British soil they are expected to make their own way home, potentially coming into contact with hundreds of people on the way.

Experts in China have said there is evidence that people could transmit the virus without showing any symptoms, although UK experts think the risk is low.

