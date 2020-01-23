coronavirus-could-have-jumped-to-humans-from-snakes,-researchers-say

Scientists believe the deadly coronavirus spreading around the world from China could have been passed to humans from snakes sold at an open-air market in Wuhan.

The SARS-like virus first appeared in the city last month and has gone on to kill 17 people and infected nearly 600, with cases detected as far away as the United States.

According to early reports, many of the first patients were workers and customers at a seafood market selling processed meat alongside live consumable animals including koalas, camels and reptiles.

Researchers analysed strains of the new coronavirus and compared them to those from others found in different animal hosts like birds, snakes, bats and humans.

They found that snakes were susceptible to the most similar version of the coronavirus and likely provided a ‘reservoir’ for the viral strain to grow stronger and replicate, the Daily Mail reports.

Snakes often hunt bats – the original hosts in the 2003 SARS outbreak – in the wild and it is thought the 2019-nCoV strain could have jumped from them to the reptiles before being passed to humans.

‘Results derived from our evolutionary analysis suggest for the first time that snake is the most probable wildlife animal reservoir for the 2019-nCoV,’ the authors of a new publication in the Journal of Medical Virology wrote.

‘New information obtained from our evolutionary analysis is highly significant for effective control of the outbreak caused by the 2019-nCoV-induced pneumonia.’

They added that further tests are needed to verify the origin of the latest epidemic.

However, the market has since been disinfected and shut down, making the task even more challenging, CNN reported.

The latest strain is only the seventh version of a coronavirus known to infect humans. The other four are common causes of colds and generally don’t lead to severe illnesses.

The closed market has been labelled ‘ground zero’ by local authorities.

All flights, buses, trains, subways, ferries and other long-distance transport to and from the city has been suspended in a bid to ‘seal off’ the 11 million people there and contain the contagious disease.

The lock-down comes just days before hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel for Lunar New Year.