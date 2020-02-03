coronavirus:-chinese-shares-crash-8%-on-flu-fears-as-stock-markets-reopen

The Chinese stock market suffered its biggest drop in more than four years today as fears over the corona­virus hit trading.

The Shanghai Composite index plunged as markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday. The index had been shut for an extended period in an attempt to limit the impact of the deadly virus but closed down nearly 8%.

The benchmark index fell by as much as 9.1% at one point, perilously close to the 10% daily limit at which trading is suspended. Consumer goods, airlines and manufacturing companies were the hardest hit, with the price of commodities such as iron ore and copper also experiencing big daily losses.

China’s yuan currency also tumbled as the country’s central bank, The People’s Bank of China, lowered short term interest rates and injected 1.2 trillion yuan (£130 billion) into the system to stabilise the markets.

There have been more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the virus with 362 deaths, including the first death outside China over the weekend in the Philippines. Multinational companies have scrambled to respond, cutting travel to the Asian nation, shutting stores and urging staff there to work from home.

Oxford Economics cut its forecasts for Chinese growth in 2020 from 6% to 5.4%. “We expect the economic impact to mainly be felt in the first quarter, followed by a rebound in subsequent quarters. But a more serious and long-lasting impact cannot be ruled out,” said its economist Tommy Wu.

Today’s fall was the worst performance since early 2016, when frets over the Chinese economy underscored a widespread market sell-off. But trading in Europe was relatively muted today. The FTSE 100 rose 26.49 points at 7312.50, and markets in France and Germany were up slightly.

Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: “The European market kept its collective head on Monday morning, avoiding another plunge despite the alarming losses in China.”

Jasper Lawler at spreadbetting firm London Capital Group said: “From a stock market perspective, our best hope in the short term might be China’s ‘National Team’. If state-linked institutions can do enough buying off the lows in the next day or so, a bear market can be overturned.”

Ryanair said air travel in Europe could receive a boost as travellers stay closer to home amid the virus, as they did amid the 2003 Sars outbreak.