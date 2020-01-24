coronavirus:-china-to-close-section-of-great-wall,-other-tourist-sites

Bird’s Nest stadium to be closed on Friday to prevent and control the spread of the virus (File)

Beijing:

China announced Friday it will close a section of the Great Wall and other famous Beijing landmarks to control the spread of a deadly virus that has infected hundreds of people across the country.

The Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda will also be closed from Saturday, the authority that oversees the sites said, while the Bird’s Nest stadium closed Friday, in order to “prevent and control” the spread of the virus.