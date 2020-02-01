coronavirus:-cdc-puts-americans-who-left-wuhan-into-‘unprecedented’-14-day-quarantine

The U.S. is placing 195 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, under a mandatory 14-day quarantine in an effort to limit the spread of a deadly new coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday. The evacuees are currently being housed at March Air Reserve Base in California – and the quarantine order comes after one of them tried to leave the base. “The HHS secretary has issued federal quarantine orders for all 195 passengers,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. She added that the quarantine’s 14-day period began with their removal from Wuhan earlier this week. “While we recognize this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented public health threat,” Messonnier said. “And this is one of the tools in our toolbox to mitigate the potential impact of this novel virus on the United States.” The federal quarantine replaces an initial three-day holding period CDC officials had announced after the chartered flight landed at the base in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Riverside County health officials issued their own quarantine order for one of the passengers from the charter flight. That passenger had attempted to leave the base. “All other passengers from the flight also remain at MARB and continue to be evaluated,” the county said.