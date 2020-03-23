coronavirus:-can-business-insurance-help?

Small businesses are being hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as customers stay at home, staff get sick, and the government forces closures. Unfortunately, even the most robust business insurance policies aren’t offering much help.Many businesses have already seen a huge drop in custom due to social-distancing guidelines, restrictions on travel, and several other sweeping containment efforts. Unfortunately, if your business is open but customers aren’t coming, it’s unlikely insurance will be able to help.There are other ways you can seek financial help, however. These include tax deductions, unsecured loans, and even cash payments for businesses that keep paying staff.On 22 March, the government announced all non-essential services must close – including restaurants, pubs, and cinemas. It was a huge blow to thousands of business owners and, sadly, it’s unlikely insurance will be much help.While many business insurance policies include some cover for infectious diseases and government mandated shut-downs, all of the policies Finder analysed excluded ‘quarantinable diseases’ or ‘biosecurity emergencies’ – categories that coronavirus (COVID-19) falls into.AAMIBusiness insurance policyExcludes highly pathogenic Avian influenza, or any listed human disease, biosecurity emergency or human biosecurity emergency defined in or declared under the Biosecurity ActAIGMy business packThere is no cover where the closure or evacuation is caused by the outbreak of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza in humans or any other disease declared to be a quarantinable disease under the Quarantine Act.AllianzSmall business advantage packThere is no cover due to highly pathogenic Avian Influenza in humans or any other disease declared to be a quarantinable disease under the Quarantine ActBerkleyCommercial business packageThere is no cover for highly pathogenic Avian Influenza or any disease declared to be a quarantinable disease under the Quarantine ActCGUSmall business insuranceCover doesn’t apply to highly pathogenic Avian Influenza in humans, or any other diseases declared to be quarantinable diseases under the Quarantine ActChubbBusiness packDoes not include cover for the occurrence of any prescribed infectious or contagious diseases to which the Quarantine Act appliesNRMABusiness insuranceWill not cover interruption or interference to the business in respect of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza in humans or any other diseases declared to be quarantinable under the Quarantine ActQBEBusiness packNo cover for highly pathogenic Avian Influenza or any disease declared to be a quarantinable disease under the Quarantine ActVeroBusiness insuranceNo cover for highly pathogenic Avian Influenza or any biosecurity emergency or human biosecurity emergency declared under the Biosecurity ActIf your business isn’t too badly impacted by the restrictions, you may have a fighting chance of making it through the next few months. Unfortunately, you also have to keep in mind that many of your staff may be out sick in the coming months.In some cases, workers compensation may be able to help. According to the Australian government, the coronavirus may be covered by workers’ compensation, if the employee can prove they caught the disease largely because of their job.Cyber insurance has never been more important for businesses, as employees working from home can easily weaken online security.Thankfully, most cyber insurance policies include cover for security breaches which happen while employees are working remotely. Of course, you’ll have to meet the requirements laid out in your policy, but your business should still be covered in the event of a breach.If you don’t have cyber insurance yet, you can still get it. Insurance companies can even help you strengthen your defences, so your business is less vulnerable to attacks.Trade credit insurance is another type of cover which is likely to pay out in relation to the coronavirus. If a key client can’t pay their outstanding debt – which may very well happen in these increasingly uncertain times – trade credit insurance will cover some of their unpaid bill.If you don’t have trade credit insurance, policies are still available. However, it’s likely pricing will reflect the turbulent times and may be unaffordable at this point.Picture: GettyImages