coronavirus:-british-father-turns-down-wuhan-evacuation-because-his-daughter-might-not-be-allowed-on-flight

A Briton who lives in coronavirus-hit Wuhan with his young family has said he will not use a repatriation flight because officials could not confirmed whether his four-year-old daughter would be allowed to board.

Chris Hill, a 38-year-old British citizen who lives in the Chinese city, slammed the “bad planning” by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office over its evacuation flight to the UK.

In an email letter to those boarding the flight, the Foreign Office said it could not guarantee dual nationals would be allowed to travel as this “was in the hands of the Chinese authorities.”

Mr Hill’s young daughter Renee is a Chinese national and the FCO could not say if she would be allowed on the flight.

He said: “I told them immediately, I said ‘Oh OK so you cannot confirm in any way that they could travel with me’, and they said ‘We’re trying our best but we can’t guarantee anything,’ so I said ‘No, I’m not going’.

“With the current situation and the way the FCO is handling the diplomatic side of things, I’m just losing faith.”

Mr Hill, originally from Washington, Sunderland, added that he could not consider leaving his daughter or wife.

He said: “Family is family. Would you be willing to give up your leg for it to save you, or would you give up your leg to just get out of an area?

“If they allowed my daughter to go with me, it would mean that I would have to take my daughter to England but leave her mother in Wuhan.”

He added that his daughter had some understanding of the situation and did not want her father to leave.

Mr Hill also criticised the planning of the repatriation flight as he was told to be at the airport just minutes before the deadline imposed by the FCO.

He said: “I actually got an email from the FCO about the flight as well, they said that you have to be at the meeting point by 11pm (3pm GMT) but I received the email at seven minutes to 11.

“I live about 45 minutes away from the airport and Wuhan has a complete traffic ban.

“There’s no cars, there’s no taxis, anything, and the FCO say, ‘Oh we’ll pick you up from Wuhan Tianhe airport but you have to make your own way there’. That gives me a very bad taste in my mouth.

“It’s just bad planning.”​

The Foreign Office said in an email to those who would be boarding the flight that they should go to Tianhe Airport Expressway Toll Gate by no later than 1am local time on Friday.

“You must report to the assembly point for an initial health screening by the Chinese authorities and an initial registration check,” the email says.

“Before boarding, you will be required by the UK health authorities to sign a form consenting to 14 days’ supported isolation in the UK on your return here.

“Buses will be provided to take passengers from the muster point to the Emergency Handling Centre (EHC), in the airport, where UK passport checks and medical screening will take place.

“We cannot guarantee that dual nationals will be allowed to travel: this is in the hands of the Chinese authorities.

“They have also been clear that we cannot add additional passengers to the flight manifest at this point.”

It comes as flights evacuating Britons from Wuhan have been delayed by two hours, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Flights had been due to leave at 5am (9pm GMT) local time on Friday but was now due to depart at 7am (11pm GMT) instead.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News Chinese authorities had confirmed the flight would land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday at around 10.45am.

Around 150 Britons expected to be on the flight will be quarantined for two weeks in a facility on the Wirral.

Fifty foreigners – mainly from EU countries – will also be on the evacuation flight from Wuhan and will head to Spain afterwards.