coronavirus-and-rent:-support-for-tenants-who-can’t-pay-rent

Responses to the coronavirus pandemic are changing daily. Federal and state governments have pledged to help tenants who can’t pay rent, but no details have been announced. We will update this page when information is available.In response to the coronavirus pandemic the Australian government has announced stimulus packages and extra support for people who’ve lost their jobs. Lenders have expanded their hardship assistance programs for homeowners. Currently there is no specific support policies in place for renters, but this will likely change in the coming days.Read on to find tips for struggling renters and current support options, including links to tenancy support organisations.Can my landlord evict me during the coronavirus pandemic?Right now the normal laws in your state or territory apply, meaning your landlord could evict you for non-payment of rent or other lease violations. The landlord must give notice and comply with relevant laws. Depending on your state or territory, and the reason for eviction, your landlord may need to provide two weeks’ notice before evicting you.But this may change as the pandemic worsens. If it does, we will update this guide.Tips for tenants who can’t afford rent because of coronavirusIf you’re currently struggling to pay rent because of unemployment or lost income here are some basic steps to take.Know your rights as a renter. Read up on tenancy laws where you live and check your lease for specific details covering what you and landlord can and can’t do.Talk to your landlord. If you can’t make repayments you should communicate this to your landlord. We know, your landlord is unlikely to waive your rental payments. But they need to know your situation and who knows, compassion may prevail (or they may offer a temporary rent reduction).Get in touch with your local tenancy support service. There are organisations in every state and territory that offer counselling and legal guidance to struggling tenants. We’ve listed these organisations below.Check if you’re eligible for unemployment benefits. If you’ve lost your job recently then you may be eligible for a Jobseeker allowance or other payment. This payment has been increased due to COVID-19. If eligible, this could help you cover rent and bills.Take Centrelink’s quiz to see if you qualify for supportTenancy support organisations in each state and territoryHere’s a list of specific organisations that offer support and legal guidance for renters in each state and territory.

Richard Whitten is Finder’s senior home loans writer. He helps Australians understand the ins and outs of mortgages so they can find lower rates and make smarter property decisions. Richard trained as a high school English teacher at the University of Sydney, but found that mortgage management was more rewarding than classroom management. Before working at Finder he lived in Seoul, where he edited textbooks and ran communication courses for Korean corporations.