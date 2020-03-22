coronavirus-and-mortgage-repayment-help

Many Australians are struggling to make home loan repayments as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll. In response, mortgage lenders have been quick to announce specific hardship support policies to help borrowers.Read on to find quick summaries of lender policies and links to their coronavirus mortgage support pages, plus explanations for some of the technical terms contained in these policies and proactive tips for getting your mortgage repayments under control.We will be updating this page daily as lenders make announcements and update their COVID-19 support packages.

Coronavirus home loan support from the Big FourMost Australians bank with the Big Four (CBA, NAB, Westpac and ANZ) and they have the majority of mortgage customers too.Here’s how the Big Four are helping borrowers hit by COVID-19: CBA. The Commonwealth Bank is offering repayment deferral for “all home loan customers” for up to six months. However, the bank will charge interest and charges during this pause in repayments. You will need to repay those interest charges plus the deferred repayments. According to the bank “At the end of the support period, your required repayment amount will increase so you repay the total balance over.” The bank has also lowered interest rates on some of its fixed rate products for new customers. Full policy here.NAB. Customers with home loans can pause repayments for up to six months. But over the remaining loan term you will need to increase your repayments to fully repay the loan amount. You can organise repayment changes using the NAB app. NAB has also lowered fixed home loan rates for new customers. Read the full policy here.Westpac. Westpac loan customers who have lost their job or substantial income because of COVID-19 can apply for a three month repayment pause followed by a second three month pause (subject to review). Lower fixed rate owner-occupier loans are available for new borrowers too. Full policy here.ANZ. The bank is cutting its variable home loan rate by 0.15% (effective 27 March). This will make repayments cheaper for borrowers with variable loans. Borrowers can pause repayments for six months, with a review three months in. Interest will be charged during this period and added on to the loan balance, meaning you will have to repay it later. Full policy here.A note on repayment pauses: Borrowers should understand that deferring your repayments means your repayments will increase later on because you will still need to repay the full amount. You may instead be able to extend your loan term to keep your repayments lower. This will cost you more in interest over time.Coronavirus home loan support from smaller lendersWhile we’re unable to list every lender and their policy, the list below contains a significant number of Australian lenders outside the Big Four. For the most up-to-date information always check with your lender directly.UBank. Any UBank customer struggling to make repayments should call the customer support team on 1300 155 426.St.George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA. These lenders are part of the Westpac group and have announced similar coronavirus support packages, including up six months of repayment relief and lower fixed rates for new customers.Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. Borrowers can now apply for up to six months of loan relief. The bank is also waiving fees normally charged on debt consolidation and loan restructuring. Read the full policy here.Tic:Toc. As Tic:Toc is funded by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank its customers are covered by that bank’s policies listed above. Read Tic:Toc’s statement here.Macquarie Bank. From March 20 all Macquarie loan customers (including home, car and personal) can “immediately defer their repayments” for six months. You can change your repayment structure via the Macquarie Banking app or call its mortgage support line on 1300 363 330. Read the full policy here.Bankwest. For now Bankwest is working on the finer details of its package. Find more information here.AMP. For now AMP hasn’t released a specific mortgage policy but in a statement AMP CEO Francesco De Ferrari said “for clients facing unexpected hardship or challenges through this period, we’re here to help.” AMP’s banking helpline is 13 30 30 and the company is publishing regular financial insights related to COVID-19 here.Suncorp. According to a Suncorp statement all customers have “an opportunity to defer scheduled loan repayments (including interest only) on a case-by-case basis.” Customers needing help can call 13 11 55.Confusing terms explainedSome of the jargon in lenders’ support policies can be confusing. Here are some basic definitions to help you make sense of everything: Repayment pause or deferralA pause or deferral of repayments is often known as a mortgage repayment holiday. It means you take a temporary break from your normal repayments while you get back on your feet financially. You will need to cover these repayments later, either by extending your loan for a longer period (thus making more repayments) or by increasing your repayments after the pause period.Interest capitalisationSome lenders will pause your repayments but charge interest for those months of non-payment. Instead of making you repay all this interest in one go it is usually capitalised onto your loan. This means the extra costs are added to your existing loan amount and you repay them over time.RedrawMany lenders allow you to make extra repayments. If your loan has a redraw facility you can withdraw some of this extra money to spend if needed. If you’re in financial stress but you’ve made extra repayments in the past your lender may let you redraw this money and convert it to extra repayments. Because this money has already been paid by you, your lender may simply adjust the repayment terms. You will need to arrange this with your lender.Rate cutsMany lenders mention interest rate cuts in their coronavirus support packages. This is partly because the RBA just lowered the cash rate again, making borrowing costs cheaper. At this stage, most lenders are not lowering variable rates. Some are cutting fixed rates for new customers. But if you’ve already fixed, well, you’ve fixed. Your rate won’t get lower.Who is eligible for support?Every lender has its own criteria to determine who is eligible for coronavirus support or not. You may have to prove that you’ve lost a job or income to qualify. Some lenders are extending repayment pauses to all their borrowers, on the understanding that you will end up paying everything back later.If you’ve lost your job or had invoices cancelled, retaining a letter of termination or other evidence of income loss is a wise move.I’m not affected yet, what financial precautions can I take?There are many steps you can take if you’re currently unaffected by financial stress but want to prepare yourself just in case.If you currently have a home loan, consider the following: Check your interest rate. Rates are quite low now. If yours has risen over time there might be much better deals on the market. If this is the case, you could refinance (switch) and save.Refinance to a lower rate loan. If your rate is high, compare your options and refinance to a lower interest rate. Your repayments will shrink.Make extra repayments via an offset account. Making extra loan repayments reduces your debt and is good financial preparedness if you get affected by coronavirus. You can put the extra repayments directly into your loan or save them in your mortgage offset account (if you have one). The offset account gives you more flexibility to use the repayments later.Build a savings buffer to cover future repayments. If it’s at all possible, build up extra savings now. You can use this to cover repayments if you get sick or lose your job. Again, you can do this via an offset account (and this will lower your interest costs) or any savings account.Note that if you have other, higher interest debts beside your mortgage then you should get those under control first, if possible.Further finance helpIf you are in financial distress please read our emergency finance help information or call the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007 007.Please know that whatever financial and emotional stress you’re suffering, you are not alone. Call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 if you need help.