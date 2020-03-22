coronavirus-and-landlord-insurance:-am-i-covered?

Worried about tenants not making rent? Here’s how landlord insurance covers you in this new world order.

In these unprecedented times, we’re all having to deal with new realities. Unfortunately, landlords are also feeling the brunt of coronavirus. With many tenants losing their jobs suddenly and unable to pay rent, what can landlords do to ensure that they’re covered?

In this article, we’ll break down what landlord insurance will cover you for, if you can still take it out for coronavirus related claims, and how the Australian government is helping out landlords.

Will landlord insurance cover anything to do with coronavirus?

In most landlord insurance policies, it’ll be business as usual. A pandemic shouldn’t alter any of your existing cover in your landlord insurance policy, and in our research we couldn’t find any mentions of pandemics in any product disclosure statements (PDS).

With this in mind, that means that you should be covered for events such as:

Loss of rental income. You’ll be covered for loss of rental income for a bunch of circumstances, including tenants absconding, going through hardship, and a tenant defaulting. You can read more about these below.

Rentcover state that “just because we are in the middle of a global pandemic, an insurance policy will still cover what it is designed to cover.” So if you’re worried, just have a look through your existing PDS – if it says that you’re covered for something in there, then chances are that you’re still covered even with the pandemic going on.

Not every policy is the same, so it’s best to read the PDS before signing on the dotted line or making a claim.

Am I covered if my tenants can’t pay rent due to coronavirus?

So we’ve already established that you’re probably going to be covered, regardless of whether there’s a pandemic occuring. So let’s have a look at what sections will cover you if your tenants can no longer pay rent.

If your tenant loses their job due to the economic repercussions of coronavirus and can no longer pay rent, you should be able to claim this under a standard rent default clause. This is sometimes included automatically in policies, and other times is an additional extra you need to tack on.

Landlord insurance should cover you for:

Rent default. This is a somewhat general term for when a tenant can’t pay rent, provided it meets the usual terms and conditions of your policy. Generally, if a tenant isn’t paying rent because they’ve lost their job, you should be covered under hardship rules.

Is there any support for landlords from the government?

At the time of writing, there hasn’t been any explicit support for landlords announced from the government. But there has been more support announced for renters, which should also ease the burden on landlords.

Those who have found themselves to be unemployed as a result of coronavirus will be eligible for government payments through JobSeeker. As of 22 March 2020, these people will have access to $1100 a week.

This is designed to help people keep up with their day-to-day expenses, including paying rent.

Be sure to keep checking back here, as more support may be announced in the future.

Is it too late to take out landlord insurance?

Given that there’s no explicit clauses against coronavirus or pandemics, you should be able to take out landlord insurance today and still be covered. All insurers are different, so make sure you check with the insurer so you don’t get any nasty surprises.