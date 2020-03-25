coronavirus-and-home-loan-refinancing

Anything you can do to save money right now will protect you from the worst economic effects of coronavirus. If you have a mortgage, refinancing (which means switching) to a new, better mortgage could save you a lot of money and help you get your biggest debt under control.Here are three reasons to think about refinancing now and some tips on how to do it in the middle of a pandemic.Rates have never been lowerIt’s simple: a lower interest rate means lower repayments. The Reserve Bank has lowered the official cash rate five times since June 2019, including two cuts in March 2020. This has driven interest rates on variable rate loans down to historically low levels.Fixed rate loans are also incredibly low now, with new offers from some lenders going as low as 2.19%.In short, there has never been a better time to refinance your mortgage.Coronavirus and its economic effects are a big driver behind these lower rates, but even if the pandemic ended tomorrow refinancing still makes sense.Here’s an example. Let’s say you haven’t looked at your mortgage for a while and your interest rate is 3.49%. This was the lowest you could find in March 2019. Fast forward to March 2020 and you can find variable rates as low as 2.49%. That’s a huge difference.Loan amount: $500,000Loan term: 30 yearsInterest rate: 3.49%Monthly repayment = $2,242Loan amount: $500,000Loan term: 30 yearsInterest rate: 2.49%Monthly repayment = $1,973Monthly saving = $269Refinancing to a lower rate in the scenario above would save you $269 a month or $3,228 a year. That’s money you can save or even use as extra repayments to pay off your loan faster (or put it into an offset account for the same effect).An offset account will save you money and act as a bufferEconomic uncertainty and growing unemployment are major effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but your home loan could be one way you protect yourself financially.Does your current home loan have an offset account? If so, you’re already in a good position. If not, consider switching to a loan that does have one.An offset account allows you to save money like a normal savings account, but every dollar saved in the account temporarily offsets your loan principal. If your outstanding loan balance is $200,000 but you put $10,000 in your offset account, your lender will charge interest based on the offset amount, or $190,000.So you pay less interest over time. But if you need money suddenly, because your income has fallen or you’ve lost your job in a recession, you can use the offset account savings as needed to cover mortgage repayments or other expenses.If you are fortunate enough to have savings, putting it into an offset account lets you save, pay less interest and still access cash when you need it.It could be time to rethink your strategyCoronavirus is wreaking economic destruction. Now more than ever, it’s vital that you look at your mortgage, your home and your property strategy. This is true for everyone but especially for investors.Many borrowers opt for interest-only loans. This lowers their loan costs in the short term and allows them to write off interest costs on tax while collecting rent and anticipating capital growth as the property market booms.But with the coronavirus shutting many things down, it looks like property prices will drop for at least a while. If you’re in this situation then refinancing to a principal and interest loan will help you pay off your actual debt and own more of your property. This acts as a buffer if prices drop heavily or you’re unable to find a tenant.This is just one example, and even in this situation you might judge that the interest-only option is still better for you. But now is the perfect time to take stock, read up on the market and make sure your mortgage matches your property strategy.How to compare, apply and switchRefinancing requires a whole new home loan application. There’s paperwork involved and lots of documents to sign. It’s at least a few hours’ work but the savings are well worth it. Here are the basic steps to refinance: Check your current rate and start comparing home loan options to find better products.Check your loan-to-value ratio. You can’t really refinance unless you own at least 20% of your property’s current value. If your deposit was under 20% and you haven’t paid off much of the loan then switching means paying lenders mortgage insurance (even if you paid it already). Refinancing during the coronavirus pandemic could make this trickier. You might have less than a 20% deposit if your property is worth less now.Find a mortgage that suits you and submit an enquiry. From here your lender will get in touch and help you through the application process. Alternatively, chat to a mortgage broker and they will help you find and apply for a loan.Gather your documents and submit your application. You’ll need documents that prove your identity, plus information about your bank accounts, assets and any other debts you have. The lender will look closely at your spending too, so minimise big, luxury purchases in the few months before you apply.If your application is approved then your new lender will take over your loan and take care of the rest. You will need to complete a discharge form to leave your old mortgage.Online home loan applications during coronavirus self-quarantineGetting a mortgage requires a lot of face-to-face contact with brokers, lending specialists at bank branches and a conveyancer. But personal contact is very hard to do when self-isolation is in effect.Going with an online lender makes a lot of sense during coronavirus. With these lenders you can input almost all your details online and get support by phone and email. They often have the cheapest rates on the market too.However, most lenders and brokers are abiding by physical distancing guidelines and have strong phone and online support as well. But keep in mind that even with the most tech-savvy digital lenders, you’ll still need to physically print and sign some forms and have them witnessed. You may need someone to come to your house and verify your identity. UBank UHomeLoan Variable Rate – Discount offer for Owner Occupiers, P&I Borrowing over $200,000 (*now 2.84%, drops to 2.59% on 3 April)

2.59%

2.59%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

This rate will drop to 2.59% p.a on 3 April 2020 for new and existing customers. Enjoy flexible repayments, a redraw facility and the ability to split your loan. Plus, pay no application or ongoing fees.

St.George Basic Home Loan – LVR 60% to 80% (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.74%

2.76%

$500 (waived for loans above $150,000)

$0 p.a.

80%

Refinancers borrowing $250,000 or more can get a $4,000 cashback (Other terms, conditions and exclusions apply). A low variable interest rate for home buyers and refinancers. Application fee waived for loans above $150,000.

HSBC Home Value Loan – Promotional Offer (Owner Occupier P&I)

2.65%

2.66%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Get a low interest rate loan with no ongoing fees. Plus you can make extra repayments and free redraw online.

Bank of Melbourne Basic Home Loan – Special Offer (Owner Occupiers, P&I) LVR above 60% up to 80%

2.74%

2.76%

$500 (waived for loans above $150,000)

$0 p.a.

80%

Refinancers borrowing $250,000 or more can get a $4,000 cashback (Other terms, conditions and exclusions apply). A low variable interest rate for home buyers and refinancers. Application fee waived for loans above $150,000.

Suncorp Back to Basics Home Loan – Better Together Special Offer $150k+ LVR

2.78%

2.79%

$0

$0 p.a.

90%

Get one free online redraw per month and pay no ongoing fees. Application fees are waived for loans above $150,000.

BankSA Basic Home Loan – Promotional Rate (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.74%

2.76%

$500 (waived for loans above $150,000)

$0 p.a.

90%

Refinancers borrowing $200,000 or more can get a $4,000 cashback (Other terms, conditions and exclusions apply). Buyers and refinancers can get this competitive variable interest rate. A low variable interest rate for home buyers and refinancers. Application fee waived for loans above $150,000.

IMB Budget Home Loan – Special LVR

2.88%

2.94%

$449

$0 p.a.

90%

NSW and ACT customers only. You can get an interest rate discount for a limited time with this competitive variable mortgage.

Virgin Reward Me Variable Home Loan – LVR

2.99%

3.16%

$300

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

60%

A variable rate home loan with no application fees.

ING Mortgage Simplifier Home Loan – $150,000 to $500,000 (LVR

2.78%

2.81%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

This low, variable rate loan has no ongoing fees and a redraw facility. Requires a 20% deposit.

Greater Bank Great Rate Discount Variable with Family Pledge Home Loan – Up to 110% LVR

3.11%

3.12%

$0

$0 p.a.

110%

Pay no deposit or LMI and get a discounted rate with this family pledge loan. Requires a family member to act as guarantor. NSW, QLD and ACT only.

Mortgage House Advantage Home Loan – 70 (PAYG Essentials)

2.79%

2.83%

$600

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

70%

A very low variable interest rate for home buyers with a 30% deposit. This product has a 100% offset account.

Heritage Bank Advantage Package – 1 Year Fixed (Owner Occupier, P&I) New Customers Only

2.89%

3.42%

$0

$350 p.a.

90%

Get a partial offset account and flexible repayments with this package loan.

Greater Bank Great Rate Home Loan – Discounted 1 Year Fixed LVR ≤90% ($150K+ Owner Occupier)

2.79%

3.59%

$0

$0 p.a.

90%

Get one of the lowest rates on the market with this fixed rate mortgage. Available with just a 10% deposit. Guarantor option available. NSW, QLD and ACT residents only.

Heritage Bank Discount Variable Home Loan – LVR

2.87%

2.89%

$600

$0 p.a.

80%

Family guarantee option available. Enjoy flexible repayments and a low minimum loan amount. $0 application fee for eligible borrowers (limited time only, terms and conditions apply).

UBank UHomeLoan – 1 Year Fixed Rate (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.74%

3.38%

$395

$0 p.a.

80%

Fix your mortgage for 1 year with a very competitive rate and no ongoing fees.

IMB Fixed Rate Home Loan – 2 Year Fixed (LVR ≤ 95% Owner Occupier, P&I, NSW and ACT borrowers only)

2.69%

3.19%

$449

$6 monthly ($72 p.a.)

95%

NSW and ACT customers only. 2 years fixed interest terms and free access to redraw facility online. Available with a 5% deposit.

Gateway Bank Low Rate Essentials Variable Rate Home Loan – Special offer LVR up to 80% and over $500k (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.76%

2.79%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

A competitive, flexible variable rate mortgage for home buyers borrowing above $500,000. Eligible new home buyers with low deposits can apply for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme with this lender and avoid LMI costs.

Virgin Reward Me Fixed Rate Home Loan – 2 Year $300k+ Special offer (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.79%

3.25%

$300

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

80%

Buy your home and lock in a low rate for the first two years.

Mortgage House Advantage Home Loan – 80 (PAYG Essentials)

2.88%

2.92%

$600

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

80%

A competitive variable rate for home buyers with a 20% deposit. This product has a 100% offset account.

State Custodians Low Rate Home Loan with Offset – LVR up to 70% (Investor P&I *now 3.08%, drops to 2.83% on 26 March)

2.83%

2.85%

$0

$0 p.a.

70%

This rate will drop to 2.83% p.a on 26 March 2020 for new customers only. You can get this lower rate even if you apply now.

State Custodians Low Rate LOC – LVR up to 70% (Owner Occupier IO *now 3.08%, drops to 2.83% on 26 March)

2.83%

2.85%

$0

$0 p.a.

70%

This rate will drop to 2.83% p.a on 26 March 2020 for new customers only. You can get this lower rate even if you apply now. Withdraw up to 70% of your home equity with this competitive line of credit loan. This loan is not available for construction.

Greater Bank Ultimate Home Loan – Discounted 1 Year Fixed LVR ≤90% ($150K+ Owner Occupier)

2.79%

3.82%

$0

$395 p.a.

90%

Get one of the lowest fixed mortgage rates on the market plus a 100% offset account. Available with just a 10% deposit. Guarantor option available. NSW, QLD and ACT residents only.

IMB Fixed Rate Home Loan – 3 Year Fixed (LVR ≤ 95% Owner Occupier, P&I, NSW and ACT borrowers only)

2.69%

3.15%

$449

$6 monthly ($72 p.a.)

95%

NSW and ACT customers only. 3 years fixed interest terms and free access to redraw facility online. Available with a 5% deposit.

Greater Bank Great Rate Home Loan – Discounted 2 Year Fixed LVR ≤90% ($150K+ Owner Occupier)

2.89%

3.54%

$0

$0 p.a.

90%

A discounted 2 years fixed rate for home buyers. Available with just a 10% deposit. Guarantor option available. NSW, QLD and ACT residents only.

UBank UHomeLoan – 3 Year Fixed Rate (Owner Occupier, P&I)

2.69%

3.19%

$395

$0 p.a.

80%

A competitive fixed interest rate loan with no ongoing fees. Requires a 20% deposit.

Gateway Bank Low Rate Essentials Variable Rate Home Loan – Special offer LVR up to 80% and over $500k (Investor, P&I)

3.04%

3.07%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Investors with 20% deposits can get this flexible variable mortgage with low fees and a reasonable rate.

Virgin Reward Me Variable Home Loan – LVR

3.12%

3.28%

$300

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

80%

This flexible, competitive variable rate mortgage comes with a 100% offset account and redraw facility.

UBank UHomeLoan – 1 Year Fixed Rate (Investor, IO)

3.04%

3.86%

$395

$0 p.a.

80%

Investors can enjoy flexible repayments and an easy application process with this pioneering online lender.

