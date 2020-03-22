coronavirus-and-early-access-to-super:-are-you-eligible?

If you’ve lost work or been made redundant due to Coronavirus you could be eligible to access up to $20,000 from your super tax free.Australian workers and sole traders who’ve lost part of all of their income due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could be eligible to access up to $20,000 from their superannuation early. This includes up to $10,000 this financial year and another $10,000 next financial year.This comes as small businesses all over the country have been forced to temporarily or permanently close down in light of increasing social distancing measures. In particular, businesses in the tourism, hospitality and events sectors have been among the worst affected in the early stages of the pandemic.The government announced this initiative today as part of a second multi-million dollar stimulus package worth $66 billion designed to support workers, businesses and Australians already receiving benefit payments.Who can access their super early due to Coronavirus?This initiative is intended for Australians who are either already unemployed and struggling to find work, or have recently lost a job or income as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.You need to meet at least one of the following eligibility criteria to access your super early as pat of this scheme: You’re unemployedYou’re eligible to get a job seeker benefit, youth allowance for jobseekers, parenting payment or farm household allowanceYou’ve been made redundant or had your working hours reduced by 20% or more since 1 January 2020You’re a sole trader and you’ve had to pause your business operations, or your turnover has fallen by 20% or more, since 1 January 2020How much of your super can you access, and how do you apply?If you’re eligible, this package allows you to access up to $20,000 from your super. You can access $10,000 from your super between now and 1 July 2020. You’ll also be able to access an additional $10,000 after 1 July 2020 for around three months, with the end date of this not yet confirmed as the extent of the pandemic is still unclear.To do this you need to log into your MyGov account online and complete the application form. This will determine your eligibility and allow you to select how much (up to $10,000 initially) you wish to access from your super.Should I access my super early, and what other options do I have?Accessing your super early as part of this scheme is completely voluntary, and you’re not forced to do it unless you feel it’s necessary. If you’re in severe financial hardship, accessing a small part of your super now could help you stay on top of your bills and repayments. The fact it’s tax free is also a benefit.However, there are a few implications of accessing your super early that you need to keep in mind. Firstly, your superannuation is there to help fund your retirement and by accessing some of it now, you’re taking that money away from your future self. Also, the money in your super benefits from compounded investment returns over the long term. That $10,000 today could be worth several times that by the time your retire.If you’re struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic but you don’t want to withdraw from your super, there are some other initiatives in place. Check if you’re eligible for mortgage repayment support, help with your energy bills, support for casual workers, and see if any of these financial support measures can help.

