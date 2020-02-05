coronavirus:-american-authorities-warn-on-fraudsters-cashing-in

American authorities today warned that ruthless fraudsters are attempting to cash in on the coronavirus.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said it has become aware of promotions, including on social media, claiming that products or services of publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure the infection.

The scams are often disguised as research reports into smaller stocks that could dramatically increase in value due to the outbreak, which has so far claimed 490 lives.

The SEC said: “We urge investors to be wary of these promotions, and to be aware of the substantial potential for fraud at this time.”

It added: “Although false statements relating to coronavirus may be about any company, microcap stocks may be particularly vulnerable to fraudulent investment schemes, including coronavirus-related scams.

“Microcap stocks are low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies. There is often limited publicly-available information about microcap companies’ management, products, services, and finances. This can make it easier for fraudsters to spread false information about the company and to profit at the expense of unsuspecting investors.”

Separately, the SEC is allowing companies who apply for an extension to delay their financial reporting as they asses the impact of the virus.