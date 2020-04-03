coronavirus:-ambassador-theatre-group-extends-closures-until-may-31

The UK’s Ambassador Theatre Group has announced that it’s extending its suspension of London stage performances until May 31.

Demonstrates are on hiatus at the group’s West End theatres include The Seagull, Uncle Vanya, The Lion King, 9 to 5, Pretty Woman, and Wicked.

ATG released the next statement on its website:

Because of the on-going Covid-19 crisis, we have been sorry to see you that performances at Ambassador Theater Group venues over the UK have already been suspended until Sunday 31 May and wish to apologise for just about any inconvenience this can cause.

We are contacting all affected customers in a few days to either assist you to exchange to a fresh performance of one’s choice or even to send you a complete credit voucher for the booking, including any fees. Week our customer support team will undoubtedly be in contact next. Obviously, we have been processing a lot of bookings, so please bear around in this busy period.