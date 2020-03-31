coronavirus-aid:-priyanka-chopra-and-nick-jonas-donate-to-multiple-organizations-and-ngos

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 11: 37 [IST]

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, celebrities across the world are contributing to the cause of daily wage workers and their families amid lockdown. Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have contributed to various organizations and NGOs including UNICEF and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund to lend a helping hand. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page to share a statement that read, "So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it's $1. Together, we can make a difference." (sic) She further mentioned the organizations to which she and Nick have contributed and continued, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PrimeMinisterCares. Thank you for everything you are doing." (sic) Urging people to lend their support as well, the Quantico actress wrote, "They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories…no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this." (sic) Priyanka Chopra has been actively spreading awareness about the novel Coronavirus through her videos on her social media page. Recently, the actress conducted an Instagram Q & A session with WHO officials to debunk various myths about COVID-19. She also participated in World Health Organization's 'Safe Hands Challenge'. Currently, the diva and her hubby Nick Jonas are in self-quarantine in their Los Angeles house.