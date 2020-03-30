coronavirus-aid:-kartik-aaryan-contributes-rs-1-crore-to-pm-cares-fund,-urges-fans-to-help

|

Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020, 12: 41 [IST]

Over the weekend, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and urged everyone to make donations and support this noble cause. Kartik Aaryan recently announced that he has donated Rs 1 crore towards the funds. In his Instagram note, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said that he has reached this position because of the mass’ love and support and now, it is his time to support the citizens back who has hailed him as a superstar. Kartik wrote, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.” (sic) A number of celebrities have come forward to support our PM in these critical times Right from Rajnikanth to Akshay Kumar, names and celebrities nationwide are doing their bit to fight COVID-19. Kartik Aaryan is the latest name to this list. Fan Asks ‘How Much Have The Khans Contributed For COVID-19’?; Nikhil Dwivedi Gives A Befitting Reply COVID-19: Hrithik Roshan Contributes Rs 20 Lakhs To Procure Preventive Masks For BMC Workers