coronavirus:-aamir-khan-plays-a-part-in-pm-cares,-doesn’t-announce-contribution

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 23: 38 [IST]

Aamir Khan has contributed to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund to fight the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in the united kingdom. Aamir is among many Bollywood celebrities to possess contributed to these relief funds. In accordance with a Hindustan Times report, Aamir have not made an announcement of his contributions, but has recently made donations. He’s got donated not only to PM CARES and the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund, but additionally a great many other organizations. The report added that Aamir can be supporting the daily wage workers who have been focusing on his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Celebs from the Hindi film industry are doing everything they are able to to greatly help fight COVID-19. Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and many more have made immense contributions to numerous relief funds and organizations dealing with the Coronavirus crisis. Pertaining to work, Aamir will next be observed in Advait Chauhan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is really a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir shall star opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film, that is scheduled for release on Christmas 2020. ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Joins Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana; Donates To PM CARES ALSO READ: Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Bonus For 400 Employees MAKE IT POSSIBLE FOR More Donations ALSO READ: FIGHT Coronavirus: Arjun Kapoor Donates To Various Charities