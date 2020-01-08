coronation-street’s-samia-longchambon-hints-gary-windass-storyline-won’t-‘end-well’-for-maria-connor

Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon has opened up about the Gary Windass (Mikey North) loan shark storyline – and it seems it won’t end well for Maria Connor.

The actress, who’s been one of the long-running stars on the cobbles, is having none of her character’s nonsense as she joked: ‘I’ve wanted to shake her for 20 years, it’s one bad decision after another.’

Can’t argue with that.

Maria, who’s been enjoying her romance with Gary, has had everything come crashing down after finding out her beau’s a violent loan shark.

With Maria being pregnant with Gary’s baby, she’s reluctant to leave him.

‘She’s very trusting, which you think she should have learned by now, she’s very naive, she wants to be loved,’ Samia admitted to Lorraine Kelly.

‘When Gary confessed sort of everything…[it was] enough to make her question the relationship. Ordinarily, if she wasn’t pregnant with his baby, she would have [left].’

However, with host Lorraine speculating that the situation is ‘not going to end well,’ Samia teased: ‘No it’s not.’

It seems there’s a lot more drama to come.

Also sharing a throwback of when Samia first joined the soap, Lorraine had everyone surprised by how young the actress was.

‘When I first joined, the brief for my character was she was the female version of Tyrone [Dobbs] (Alan Halsall). Hopefully she’s changed a bit since then!’ the star giggled.

Safe to say she definitely has.

Mikey previously told Metro.co.uk of Gary and Maria’s romance: ‘Hopefully, it’s a time to start putting this darkness behind him which we’ll see in new year. He’s already a dad, but he wants to really make it work with Maria so it brings them closer together.

‘She wants to keep the baby and he’ll go along with that and hopefully it might spur him to be good again. New year will bring Gary good again for a little bit after the Christmas fallout – then he’s going to turn back to the dark side when something unexpected happens.’

Consider us intrigued.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.

