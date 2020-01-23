coronation-street’s-ruxandra-porojnicu-confirms-another-return-for-alina-pop-and-teases-love-triangle

Ruxandra Porojnicu, who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street, has confirmed her alter ego will return to Weatherfield and has teased a love triangle.

Alina was originally introduced last year as a nail technician who fell for Seb Franklin, however it turned out her employers were human traffickers.

Alina left Weatherfield in August last year, but briefly returned in December looking for Seb.

Seb and Alina fell for each other (Credit: ITV hub)

She was gutted when Amy Barlow told her Seb was now engaged to Emma Brooker, when in reality they had only just started dating.

But Ruxandra has confirmed Alina will be back once again.

Speaking to Inside Soap, the actress said: “I’m personally very excited to be able to tell Alina’s story further.

“She was in love with Seb, and now he’s with Emma, so it’s exciting to see what’s going to happen.

“There may be a love triangle!”

Seb has been dating Emma (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Read More: Coronation Street’s Sally Ann Matthews leaves fans in stitches as she can’t get rid of hiccups

Alina decided to move back to Romania in August leaving Seb devastated.

Since her departure, he has started to move on and began dating Emma just before Christmas.

After Amy’s encounter with Alina, the teenager confessed to Emma that she had lied to Alina, saying Seb and Emma were engaged.

Alina was living in a back room in the nail salon (Credit: ITV)

Read More: This Morning hosts point out ‘obvious’ flaw in Coronation Street’s Jade/Hope storyline

Emma then came clean to Seb about what her sister had told Alina, but Seb admitted he no longer wanted to be with Alina.

Could her return spell trouble for the new couple this time though?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

