coronation-street’s-lucy-fallon-posts-stunning-pics-from-new-york-trip-with-boyfriend

Atress Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, has shared amazing pictures from her recent holiday to New York.

Lucy spent new year in the Big Apple alongside her boyfriend Tom Leech and some friends.

She revealed they went to see The Strokes on New Year’s Eve, and ice skated “badly” in Central Park during their trip.

She captioned the pictures: “Back from another ultra special trip to NYC with Tom Leech…

“We walked Brooklyn Bridge at sunrise, saw the new year in with The Strokes, didn’t understand the basketball (or I didn’t) and ice skated really badly in Central Park.

“A week I will cherish forever.”

Fans were quick to comment: “I’m so glad you had the best time, you deserve it,” said one.

Another added: “Looks amazing!”

Bethany is a popular character on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Lucy has been working hard on Coronation Street this year and was recently involved in a storyline that saw Bethany fall for Daniel Osbourne.

Daniel was married to Sinead Tinker, but she was diagnosed with terminal cancer last September and given only months to live.

He turned to Bethany for a shoulder to cry on, but it’s clear their feelings for each other became confused.

Bethany and Daniel’s kiss was ill-advised (Credit: ITV)

While Sinead lay dying during her final days, Daniel ended up kissing Bethany.

Although he regretted it immediately and confessed his mistake, with Sinead eventually forgiving him, Daniel struggled with the guilt of his feelings.

Bethany has been there for Daniel since Sinead died, but has also been trying to keep her distance to give him space to grieve.

Sinead’s video messages have caused more tears for Daniel (Credit: ITV)

In a video message recorded before her death, Sinead told Daniel she gave him and Bethany her blessing.

But with Lucy leaving Corrie soon, it doesn’t look like she and Daniel will get a happy ever after even if they do get together.

Lucy announced she was departing the cobbles last year after nearly five years playing Bethany.

Although her exit storyline has not been confirmed, Lucy has revealed she sees herself coming back in the future.

