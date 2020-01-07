coronation-street’s-katie-mcglynn-says-other-shows-‘sugarcoat’-cancer-storylines-after-sinead’s-tragic-exit

Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker) has admitted that other TV shows ‘sugarcoat’ cancer storylines.

The actress, who is nominated for a National Television Award after her performance in the soap, said that her main concern was making the story real.

‘I’d hit a time in my life where I felt a bit lost,’ she admitted on Lorraine. ‘I’d been at Coronation Street for quite a while and I thought where do we go with the character?’

She added: ‘I said I think it should be the very sad ending. I know a lot of people do survive and that’s amazing but some people don’t.

‘I know some TV shows sugarcoat it a lot and I wanted to make it real.’

Katie’s character Sinead departed the cobbles after dying of cervical cancer.

First diagnosed in 2018, she initially seemed to respond to treatment, but she eventually opted for holistic treatment after she began to fear that chemotherapy would harm her then-unborn son Bertie.

Then, on her wedding day of all days, she learned that the cancer had spread to her liver and lymph nodes, and that she had mere months to live.

Katie’s exit from the cobbles was gutting for fans, but the star knew it was time for her to move on.

However, she revealed she’s going to miss her co-stars the most.

‘I learnt so, so much on that show and I’ve got so many memories. The main thing I am gonna miss is the people.’

Meanwhile, life for Katie hasn’t been smooth after her exit from the soap, after she was forced to pull out of her recent panto role due to a terrifying virus.

‘It was really tough for me,’ the star admitted.

‘I was feeling a bit under the weather but I just powered through.’

She recalled: ‘I just felt really spaced out and then in between shows I fainted.

‘It was all very dramatic, there was an ambulance. I rememebr waking up in A and E in my Tinkerbell costume.’

Thankfully, she’s feeling a lot better!

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.

