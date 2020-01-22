coronation-street’s-jack-p.-shepherd-shares-picture-from-lucy-fallon’s-leaving-do

Actor Jack P. Shepherd, who plays David Platt in Coronation Street, has shared a picture from Lucy Fallon’s leaving do.

Jack posted the picture to his Instagram account in which he’s enjoying drinks with co-stars Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker, and Lucy, who plays Bethany Platt.

He captioned the post: “Leaving doo with with Cols, Jules, Sal, T and Fal.”

Lucy commented on the post “Crying”, with a series of crying emojis.

One fan wrote: “That’s a fine trio there!”

A second commented: “Hope you come back!”

Recently Lucy confirmed that she had filmed Bethany’s exit scene.

Last year the soap announced Lucy would be leaving the show at the end of her contract in 2020.

Lucy is leaving Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

However, she has confirmed that she will return to the soap one day.

Lucy joined the show back in 2015, taking over the role from twin actresses Amy and Emily Walton, who played Bethany from 2000 until 2007.

Bethany returned to Weatherfield as she had run away from her home in Milan, stealing mum Sarah’s money for a flight.

During her five years in the soap, Bethany has been at the centre of some big storylines.

After being horrendously bullied, she was groomed by an older man called Nathan Curtis, who led her to believe they were in a loving relationship.

Bethany was groomed by Nathan Curtis (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

However he was charging his friends to sleep with the young girl.

After her abusers were jailed, Bethany was kidnapped by Kayla Clifton, daughter of her rapist Neil Clifton, who believed Bethany was a liar.

But Craig was able to prove to Kayla that Neil had been a part of Bethany’s abuse.

Over the last few months, Bethany has grown close to Daniel Osbourne, who was married to cancer-stricken Sinead Osbourne, and began to fall for him.

Bethany has fallen for Daniel Osbourne (Credit: ITV)

Daniel was left heartbroken when he learnt Sinead’s cancer was terminal and ended up kissing Bethany in a grief-stricken state.

After Sinead died, Daniel tried to keep his distance from Bethany but they have recently managed to become friends again, helping each other through tough times.

Next week, he ends up kissing Bethany once again in a confused state as he mistakes her for Sinead.

He asks her to stay the night, but will she agree?

