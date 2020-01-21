coronation-street’s-geoff-takes-distressing-action-to-make-yasmeen-look-like-an-alcoholic

We’ve been horrified by the ongoing Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) abuse storyline but in the coming weeks, everything is going to get 10 times worse.

Geoff has been insisting Yasmeen has a drinking problem for the past couple of weeks, using it as a means to hide the manipulation behind the scenes.

In a bid to keep her on the straight and narrow, he has been trying desperately to keep her indoors, but she keeps wanting to go out with Cathy Matthews.

However, Cathy has become a bit of a problem for Geoff after she discovered he was shouting at Yasmeen previously on Coronation Street.

Brian Packham tries to get involved in the matter, but Geoff merely states he is concerned for Yasmeen and her supposed “drinking problem”.

Although Alya Nazir tries to comfort her grandmother about her levels of drinking, Yasmeen agrees to go to an alcoholics support group.

Yasmeen tells Geoff the group helped her to realise she doesn’t actually have a problem but the manipulative man doesn’t hold back. He insists she downs a bottle of wine and then later uses this evidence as proof her alcoholism has gone too far.

Will Yasmeen finally realise what’s going on or has Geoff’s control gone too deep?

