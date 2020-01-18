coronation-street’s-bill-roache-says-co-star-anne-kirkbride-had-‘no-fear’-in-final-moments-as-she-believed-in-‘life-after-death’

Coronation Street’s Bill Roache has claimed his co-star Anne Kirkbride had ‘no fear’ before dying of breast cancer.

On the fifth anniversary of Anne’s death, the 87-year-old actor opened up about visiting the legendary actress in hospital the day before she passed away.

Bill – who played Anne’s onscreen husband Ken Barlow for four decades – said the 60-year-old had believed in ‘life after death’ and ‘loved angels’.

‘It was a privilege to say goodbye. It was the day before she died and she wasn’t conscious but looked very beautiful. She’d lost a lot of weight but her bone structure was so good she looked really lovely,’ he told The Mirror.

‘I just held her hand for a little while and wished her well. I’m sure on a higher level she’d have known.’

He went on: ‘She was a great believer in life after death, we used to chat about that, she loved angels. I don’t think there’d have been fear there.’

Bill added that Anne was still a ‘constant presence’ on set, five years on from her death in 2015.

He insisted that while the grief he feels is ‘continuous’, he’s determined to make a ‘joyous thing’ filled with positive memories of Anne.

Just as Ken and Deirdre Barlow were married onscreen, Bill admitted he felt like they ‘couldn’t have had a closer thing to real marriage’ together.

Anne made her debut on the cobbles at the tender age of 18 in 1972, playing Deirdre Hunt in what was supposed to be a one-off gig.

She took a leave of absence from Corrie after being diagnosed with breast cancer, something she kept secret from the rest of the cast.

Bill previously spoke further about visiting Anne before she died and said she’d looked ‘beautiful’ in hospital.

Speaking on This Morning, he said: ‘I was warned that she’d lost a lot of weight and wasn’t looking too good. But actually, she looked truly beautiful.

‘She had great bone structure and she was lying there… she was very sedated and I just talked to her about a few things.’

