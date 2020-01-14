coronation-street’s-beverley-callard-shares-picture-with-huge-dog-norman

Beverley Callard, who plays Liz McDonald in Coronation Street, has shared a picture with her huge dog Norman.

The actress posted the picture to her Twitter page.

She tweeted alongside a picture of her and the pooch: “Think Norman has grown a bit, what do you think? Xx.”

Fans rushed to comment on the picture.

One wrote: “Wow, yes he has shot up.”

A second tweeted: “Aww so gorgeous!”

A third commented: “Blimey just a little.”

Beverley got Norman in September when he was 13 weeks old and significantly smaller.

Beverley recently took a break from Coronation Street to do stage show The Thunder Girls.

The actress then announced in November 2019 that she would be leaving the ITV soap permanently after 30 years.

Think Norman has grown a bit, what do you think?

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “I was in shock, I felt totally numb.”

Although Beverley experienced “so many sleepless nights” over her decision to exit the show after three decades, she is certain she’s made the right call.

Beverley has played Liz for 30 years (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

And with her departure lined up for this year, the soap star promised her final storyline will see her character go out with “a bang”.

She added: “I’ve been told Liz is going to go with one hell of a bang. I can’t wait!”

Shortly after she announced she was leaving, it was revealed The Thunder Girls would be going on a UK tour.

