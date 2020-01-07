coronation-street-viewers-unhappy-over-jade-revenge-plot

Viewers of Coronation Street have been left divided over Jade Rowan’s revenge plot.

Fans know Jade has been out to get Fiz Stape for weeks and in last night’s episode (December 6 2019) she upped her game.

The teacher went to see Dr Gaddas and reported Fiz and Tyrone for abuse, showing her bruises that Fiz’s daughter Hope has on her arm.

However, Jade painted the bruises on Hope when they were ‘playing’ a game.

Hope was injured when Ruby pushed her off a bench, but she told doctors and social services her arm was slammed in a door (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Later Fiz and Tyrone were visited by children’s services and Hope was interviewed about her injuries, including a recent arm fracture caused when Ruby pushed her off a bench.

Hope told the social worker the fracture was caused when her arm was slammed in a door because Jade told her to say that.

Social services then told Fiz and Tyrone that the girls would need to stay at a family member or friend’s house whilst the investigation happened.

The couple’s daughters were taken away (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Family friend Kevin Webster offered to have the girls but viewers were annoyed at how social workers have been portrayed.

Some pointed out that decisions wouldn’t be made in one day, nor would they allow the children to stay at someone’s home without that person being background checked.

They also suggested social workers would need court orders to remove children from their homes.

FYI #coronationstreet a social worker CANNOT just remove a child from a parent without an order from the courts or police powers of protection.

DO YOUR RESEARCH @ITV 🙄#corrie — Kat Eliza 🦉 (@KatEli999) January 6, 2020

Every time there is a social worker on Corrie they are portrayed so inaccurately…legally and morally🤦‍♀️ based on stereotypes rather than research. Clipboards and everything 🤣🙈 #coronationstreet #Corrie — TC (@Tarzanc1) January 6, 2020

You’ve really ballsed this part up, similar to how #EastEnders did with Lola and her Social worker. Ridiculous representation of Social services. #Corrie — Ally🤘 (@afrew43) January 6, 2020

I love all these magical powers social workers have on tele… this social worker on #Corrie removing children with no police or court order 🙈 — Rachel S (@rach22uk) January 6, 2020

#Corrie

Flipping heck that Wetherfield Social Services work quick Must be like Wetherfield Police Station and an endless supply of people twiddling their thumbs waiting for a job to come in — Kevin S (@RetiredexMet) January 6, 2020

Plus I don’t believe that would happen that someone 2 doors away can’t look after kids that are under social services #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) January 6, 2020

The Hope story on #Corrie is a bit dodgy. On what authority is the social worker removing Hope from Fizz? No mention of section 20. She can’t just turn up and whip Hope away from Fizz and Tyrone. No mention of care proceedings etc or the forensic judicial process. — Jack (@JackHarrison) January 6, 2020

However, it is possible that social services did all of these proceedings off screen.

Viewers know Jade is out to get revenge on Fiz because she is the daughter of John Stape – Fiz’s late husband and Hope’s biological father.

So not how social services work.

Clearly believing her father was a good man, she has been determined to get Hope away from her mum.

Will Fiz and Tyrone be able to prove they haven’t been hurting Hope?

ED! have contacted Coronation Street for comment.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

