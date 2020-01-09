coronation-street-viewers-stunned-by-gemma-winter’s-new-look

Viewers of Coronation Street were left stunned by Gemma Winter’s new look last night.

Recently Gemma gave birth to quads and her babies have been made the face of Freshco’s supermarket.

In last night’s episode of the soap (January 8 2020), Gemma and her fiancé Chesney took the babies to a photoshoot at a big house.

Gemma had her hair and makeup done for a photoshoot (Credit: ITV Hub)

For the pictures, Gemma was glammed up and viewers were quick to point out how stunning she looked.

Blimey look at Chesney and Gemma , they look grown up with their makeover #Corrie — Ash Skinner (@Villaboy89) January 8, 2020

Gemma from #Corrie is looking fit after having the quads! — David Peter Johnson (@silvergold1972) January 8, 2020

Gemma gave birth to the quads prematurely in October last year and they needed to stay in hospital for a number of weeks.

Recently Gemma and Ches brought their two sons and two daughters home, however it hasn’t been easy.

Gemma and Ches have four babies and young Joseph to look after (Credit: ITV Hub)

The pair have been struggling with getting a routine for all four babies and obviously have not had a lot of sleep.

Gemma looks beautiful.

After the photoshoot both Gemma and Chesney fell asleep on a bed in the greenroom causing him to be late for work.

Ches called his boss Dev lying that Gemma wasn’t well, but after he saw Ches and a very well looking Gemma stepping out of a Freshco’s limo, Dev was fuming.

Dev fired Chesney (Credit: ITV Hub)

Confronting his employees, he forced Ches to choose between Freshco and Dev’s businesses, but Gemma picked the supermarket chain on Chesney’s behalf, causing Dev to fire him.

Will Ches be able to get his job back?

