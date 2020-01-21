coronation-street-viewers-fed-up-of-jealous-kevin-as-he-makes-cruel-dig-at-abi

Viewers of Coronation Street are fed up of jealous Kevin Webster after he made cruel dig at Abi Franklin.

Fans know Kevin has eyes for Abi, but on New Year’s Eve she ended up kissing wealthy businessman Ray and they have been seeing each other ever since, much to Kevin’s disappointment.

In last night’s episode of the soap (January 20 2020) Kevin was upset that Abi had turned up over an hour late for work as she had been out with Ray celebrating passing her GCSEs.

Kevin left Abi to work alone and when she dropped the keys off with her boss the pair soon got into an argument.

Abi and Kevin got into an argument (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn stuns in jumpsuit on holiday in Mexico

Kevin told Abi she was smart enough to land herself a “sugar daddy” and she eventually stormed out.

Viewers are starting to get fed up with Kevin’s jealousy.

Over the last few months, there has been an obvious attraction between Kevin and his employee.

Kevin stop being a petty, jealous man!

On New Year’s Eve Abi confessed to Eileen that she had the hots for Kevin, but when he overheard her saying some unflattering things, he was offended and rejected her for a new year kiss.

Abi went onto kiss Ray, who viewers know is sleazy as he propositioned Michelle Connor in his hotel room last year.

Abi has been seeing Ray (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street/ITV)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Coronation Street in 10 pictures

The mechanic has been seeing Ray since, but will their relationship work?

Earlier this month, Abi actress Sally Carman was spotted filming fire scenes.

Could it have something to do with Ray – or has she had enough of Kevin too?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!