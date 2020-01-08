Coronation Street teases Sarah and Adam wedding drama – will Gary ruin their big day?

There’s much talk of frocks and favours in Coronation Street currently as Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) excitedly plan a spring 2020 wedding, the historic first marital union between two of Weatherfield’s mightiest clans.

That’s if it goes ahead, of course, as the spectre of Sarah’s bad boy ex Gary Windass (Mikey North) looms over the couple’s big day, as Corrie producer Iain MacLeod teases the homicidal handyman’s crimes could catch up with him around the time his old flame ties the knot with his arch enemy.

“There is a big, explosive story for Gary around the time we traditionally do our stripped week in May during Britain’s Got Talent live shows,” the show boss told RadioTimes.com in our exclusive 2020 preview . “It’s precipitated by Adam secretly conspiring against him which threatens to lead the authorities to Rick Neelan’s final resting place, who Gary killed and buried in the woods last year.

“We’ve resisted the urge to dig up Rick’s body so far as it feels like everyone is anticipating it, so we’re playing with the audience’s expectations around that.”

Meanwhile, Adam is delighting in rubbing his rival’s face in the fact he’s got his girl. The couple are following through on the lawyer’s spontaneous proposal during the Christmas Day armed siege, which claimed the life of Robert Preston and put Sarah’s sister-in-law Shona Platt in a possibly permanent coma, but the grim reaper follows Gary around so we’re worried this wedding could end in disaster purely by his history with the bride.

Gary’s not making any friends at the moment, and went from hero to horror after saving Sarah’s son Harry’s life in the siege – arguably using him as a human shield from gunman Derek was not completely altruistic – to suddenly upping the rent on Underworld and putting his ex’s entirely livelihood at risk. Despite his growing status as the most hated man on the cobbles, there’s still a small chance Sarah may succumb to temptation and end up back in her former lover’s arms…

“I think Sarah’s much better off with Adam but maybe she still has a little for Gary,” O’Brien has observed. “He knows a lot about her and was there for her when she was going through a difficult time. I do love watching Mikey and Adam fight over me though, I’m a lucky girl!”