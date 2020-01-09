coronation-street-star-sam-robertson-soaks-the-paparazzi-as-they-snap-wedding-filming

Coronation Street star Sam Robertson was in less than a romantic spirit as filming for his on-screen wedding continued recently – when he approached waiting paprazzi at the location venue and soaked them with a bottle of water. A bit like rain on your wedding day…

The actor was feeling mischievous as third day of filming got underway, which will see his character Adam Barlow head to marry Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien). Numerous other cast members arrived for the latest stint on the episodes, including Jane Danson (Leanne Battersby), who protected her wedding do in curlers.

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt) also stepped up, wearing a very fetching neck pillow, obviously anticipating a lot of standing and sitting around that tends to happen at massively populated filmed episodes like weddings.

On screen, Adam and Sarah have been dating but their romance has been overshadowed by the threat of Gary Windass (Mikey North) – the criminal ex of Sarah. Adam and gary have been butting heads, with Adam determined to prove that he is a loan shark and a violent thug.

Things got even worse during the Christmas Day shooting, when Derek Milligan arrived for revenge on Gary and Adam and Sarah were trapped in the crossfire. Fearing that they might have died, Adam popped the question to Sarah.

He later repeated the proposal in safer circumstances and the couple will tie the knot in March – all going well.

However, the Platt family dramas might throw a spanner in the works as David will be in the midst of his trauma at Shona’s (Julia Goulding) injuries while Bethany’s (Lucy Fallon) complicated feelings for Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) will also be playing on her mind.

Meanwhile, Gary is currently with Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), with the pair expecting a baby together – but with Gary having vowed to turn over a new leaf after indirectly being responsible for several deaths, will he keep away from the wedding?

Having once loved Sarah, will controlling Gary be able to help himself from causing trouble?

We’re sure the soaked paparazzi might cheer him on if he does gatecrash…

