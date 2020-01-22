coronation-street-star-lottie-henshall-reveals-she-loves-how-jade-is-hated-by-viewers

Coronation Street star Lottie Henshall revealed that she loves how her character Jade Rowan is hated by viewers.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly ahead of Wednesday night’s showdown, fans were treated to a clip that showed police officers turning up at Jade’s door looking for Hope (Isabella Flanagan).

The first-look clip ended with Jade looking towards the attic door, which is a not so subtle hint about where her sister is being kept.

‘What do you think of this character? Is she misunderstood?’ Lorraine asked Lottie.

She responded: ‘I really love her, I think it’s so easy to label her as a psycho, her intentions are pure as she does love Hope and she has been brainwashed into thinking Fiz is evil.

‘I think Jade will show a vulnerable side tonight but I am sure they will still hate her.’

Lorraine went on to question Lottie on how the public has reacted to her, she asked: ‘What has the reaction been like when you’re out and about?’

‘It’s been amazing I haven’t personally had any abuse as me but Jade is very much hated online, I love it,’ she laughed.

Lottie’s character has tormented Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) in the ITV soap and it was recently revealed that the evil nanny will be exiting the soap with an explosive final chapter of the story.

As Jade is the daughter of John Stape (Graeme Hawley) we know she is capable of pretty much anything.

Jade arrived back in September as Hope’s tutor and it didn’t take long before viewers discovered she was there to do more than just teach Hope about maths — she was there to ruin Fiz and Tyrone’s lives.

The most notable thing Jade has done is to encourage Hope’s bad behaviour, manipulate her into thinking Fiz is neglecting her and applying fake bruises on her arm using makeup to convince doctors that she’s being abused.

Either way, tonight’s episode looks like it’s going to be good….

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and Coronation Street at 7.30am.





