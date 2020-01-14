coronation-street-star-katie-mcglynn-reveals-what’s-next-for-her-after-sinead-tinker-exit

Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) tragically died last year in Coronation Street after a battle with cervical cancer in scenes which received critical acclaim, as the young mum passed away with husband Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and son Bertie by her side.

Actress Katie was praised for her sublime performance, and here she joins Metro.co.uk for a chat about the importance of the cancer storyline, her National Television Award nomination, and what’s next for her.

How do you feel about making the National Television Award shortlist?

It’s so overwhelming. I’m over the moon. I just feel really humbled that people voted in the first place. And especially being the only girl — I’m doing it for the girls! Girl power! I feel like I’ve already won and if I did win — I’m up against some amazing actors — but if I did win it would just be the icing on the cake after being at Corrie for so long, and with the storyline and everything. I’m really happy and pleased!

How important was it for you to make the cervical cancer as authentic as possible?

The portrayal of the particular storyline it was so important for me to get it right, because so many people in general are affected by cancer across the board now, so I really wanted to get it right because it’s such an important issue — you don’t want to offend anybody. I think it’s had a positive impact —I’m still getting messages now thanking me and Corrie for doing the storyline and how it’s helped them through it, which is just incredible. I’m just shocked.

Did you decide yourself that the storyline should end with Sinead’s death?

Yeah, definitely. I don’t know how Corrie would’ve been if I’d have said ‘I want her to survive’, but that was just my personal opinion, because I think a lot of shows don’t always show the real horrible ending that it can be, so I thought ‘You know what? Let’s do it.’ It’s an important issue to raise.

There were so many iconic Sinead moments, but is there one or two in particular that you’ll always remember?

I think a lot of the cervical cancer storyline will always be in my head — the video messages to Bertie, all those scenes with Daniel in that room, and the hospital scenes, actually — that’ll always be implemented in my brain. Other ones, I’d say when she was dancing — crazy dancing — I think when Billy was introduced, Sean and Sinead went on a little night out, and she was the crazy friend who was trying to get them together. I’ll always remember that.

Coronation Street was no doubt a big part of your life as you were in it for so long, so what was it like to say goodbye to that?

It’s very sad. It’s been part of my life for so long — especially the timeframe of my age, I’d say I’d kind of grown up on that show, so I’ve got so many memories — I’ve learned so much, I’ve made some life-long friends. It’s always going to be a part of me, and I’m so grateful that they A) let me be on the show, and B) leave with such an amazing storyline.

Has it been nice to take some time and relax after all the hard work?

I’m on holiday now. Because I’ve realised, I’ve not been on holiday for like two years. I’m still a bit tired and groggy today since it took us a while to get here, but I’m just going to try and relax and recuperate and get ready for this exciting year.

Do you have immediate plans for the future or anything exciting lined up?

There is actually something in the pipeline, but nothing for definite yet. Just a few things that I’ve had meetings for, but I don’t know what’s happening with it yet. So I’m just going to get my head down, audition as much as I can, learn as much as I can and hope that something good will come.

Would you ever do another soap?

I don’t know! It totally depends on what comes, really. I wouldn’t want to straight away, but in the years to come if something came up — you never what’s going to happen. Yeah, definitely. I think soaps tend to get a bad reputation, but I think they’re brilliant — so much realness, the audience that watch it in their front room every night. They’re a great place to work. Coronation Street — I’d go back there!

