coronation-street-spoilers:-wedding-drama-for-steve-mcdonald-as-he-proposes-to-tracy-barlow-again?

Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) and Steve McDonald’s (Simon Gregson) relationship in Coronation Street has never been smooth sailing. The two of them are currently living together with their daughter Amy (Elle Mulvaney) and things have been going relatively well, however with Tracy’s New Years Eve drama in full swing and Steve worried their relationship is failing, could he propose to Tracy once more?

On New Year’s Eve, Tracy drowned her sorrows in the Rovers after she discovered that Steve had lied to her about having to work so that he could get out of having to attend a gig with her. After a heavy night, she woke up in lawyer Paula Martin’s (Stirling Gallacher) bed — and she was horrified to realise that she’d cheated on Steve.

In the coming episodes, Tracy confides in Liz (Beverly Callard) that she’s not sure her marriage with Steve is worth saving.

Later, Steve gets down on one knee and asks Tracy to re-marry him in an attempt to rebuild their marriage.

Viewers will remember that the last time Tracy and Steve had a wedding was back in 2018, and it was dramatically interrupted when Tracy decided to get her revenge on Steve after discovering he had slept with and gotten Leanne (Jane Danson) pregnant.

As Steve proposes once more, will Tracy say yes in the hopes that it will fix their damaged relationship?

Or is Tracy over Steve for good?

One to watch: Monday 13th January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

