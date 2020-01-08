coronation-street-spoilers:-the-truth-about-jade-rowan-is-revealed-tonight

Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) has been making life incredibly difficult for Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) in Coronation Street, and tonight her manipulation reaches new heights — and the truth about her being John Stape’s (Graeme Hawley) daughter is revealed in the process.

Monday’s episodes saw Jade take her evil plan to new extremes, when she informed Dr Gaddas that she believed that Hope was being abused — and showed her the photographic ‘evidence’ to prove it with the snaps she took when she applied fake bruises to the little girl’s arm.

As a result, a social care provider named Christine arrived at their home to inform Fiz and Tyrone that the girls would need to move out for the time being while the investigation was underway.

Tonight, the couple are determined to get their daughters back, and thus they seek advice from Imran (Charlie de Melo), who informs them that they’ve no choice but to comply with social services.

More problems ensue when Hope and Ruby arrive in the backyard, and Fiz allows them into the house — but the social care provider calls round once more, and tells the pair that they’ve no choice but take the children into care.

Fiz later discovers the truth about Jade, as it’s revealed that she’s a blood relative of Hope’s.

With the young woman having manipulated her way into their lives, Fiz will no doubt be angry — but what will she have to say?

Wil Jade reveal her true intentions?

Coronation Street continues Wednesday 8th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

