coronation-street-spoilers:-steve-mcdonald-discovers-tracy’s-night-of-passion-with-paula-martin

Steve and Tracy McDonald (Simon Gregson and Kate Ford) have split up more times than Take That but this time it could be the end of their marriage as Steve is stunned to discover that Tracy slept with Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher) at new year.

Tracy has insisted to Paula – and subsequently Amy (Elle Mulvaney), who later found out – that it was one night stand but will Steve see it that way? Leanne Tilsley (Jane Danson) has found herself with the revelation as ammunition and takes pleasure in making digs at Tracy during a party.

Not normally the most savvy of folk, Steve picks today to pick up on signs and realises that there is tension is in the air. As Steve demands to know what is going on, an ashamed Tracy admits that she cheated on him and an aghast Steve tells her to get out.

Tracy is convinced that this is the end of the line for them despite her protestations that it was a huge mistake – but there is hope as Steve admits to daughter Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) that he is in love with Tracy.

Addressing the future for the couple, show producer Iain MacLeod told Metro.co.uk: ‘I love those two, I think they are the Jack and Vera for the 21st Century. I think they’ll be together in 20 years time, but there is a fundamental problem at the root of all this and that is, when they embarked on their most recent reincarnation, Steve didn’t really want to marry her, he kind of stumbled into all of that and it kind of happened by accident.

‘At the back of Tracy’s mind is this terrible suspicion that she loves Steve more than he loves her. So the calamity that befalls them at New Year will stem for all of that, and turn into a really nice heartfelt story where Steve is forced to declare himself and realise that he does love Tracy and their relationship will be all the stronger for it.’

Coronation Street continues at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on Friday 10 January on ITV.

