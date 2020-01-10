coronation-street-spoilers:-steve-mcdonald-devastated-as-tracy-barlow’s-night-of-passion-with-paula-martin-is-exposed

Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) marriage to Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) has encountered a lot of problems over the last year in Coronation Street, but her dalliance with Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher) might just be the biggest to date — as her night of passion with the solicitor came to light in an epic fashion during tonight’s episodes.

Since New Year’s Day, Tracy has gone out of her way to keep her dalliance with Paula a secret from Steve — which proved incredibly difficult when Amy (Elle Mulvaney) discovered the truth.

Matters became more complicated when Leanne (Jane Danson) learned about Tracy’s night of passion with Paula — and it was this that ultimately proved to be her downfall, as Leanne’s inability to keep shtum resulted in Steve learning the truth during tonight’s episodes.

Yes, as Steve planned a romantic afternoon with his wife in Tim’s (Joe Duttine) hot tub, Tracy was far from pleased when she discovered that Paula and Leanne would also be there.

Unable to resist having some fun, Leanne quizzed everyone present about their New Year’s Eve antics, and the subtext spoke volumes, as Steve started to realise that something was awry.

He confronted Tracy on the matter, who proceeded to reveal that she had, in fact, been unfaithful — but he was left in shock when he realised that Paula was the person whom she’d slept with.

He berated his wife for putting their marriage at risk, and he opened up to Emma (Alexandra Mardell) about the fact that he does love Tracy, but as he attempted to re-iterate this to his wife, they proceeded to argue once more, before realising that they’ve no idea where to go from here.

Is this the end for Steve and Tracy?

Or will they attempt to work through their problems together?

Coronation Street continues Monday 13th January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

