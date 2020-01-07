coronation-street-spoilers:-shona-wakes-up-but-doesn’t-recognise-david

David Platt’s joy at Shona Ramsey waking up in next week’s Coronation Street soon turns to horror when she fails to recognise him or the rest of their family.

Coronation Street fans have been left heartbroken for poor David after his wife Shona was left fighting for her life following the Christmas Day shooting at the hands of deranged Derek Milligan.

Shona got shot by Derek Milligan on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Shona has been in a coma since the festive season, with David barely leaving her side as he desperately waits for her condition to change.

Read More: Coronation Street’s Sally Carman posts pics from ‘near naked’ New Year swim with Joe Duttine

But while doctors have been preparing David for the worst, he has remained adamant that Shona will wake up… and next week all his wishes come true when she finally opens her eyes.

The momentous moment comes when David is by Shona’s side at the hospital playing her recordings of Max and Lily.

David has been by Shona’s hospital bedside ever since the Christmas drama (Credit: ITV)

David is over the moon when her eyes start to momentarily flicker and doctors confirm that Shona is slowly emerging from her coma.

However, David’s relief at seeing Shona open her eyes for the first time in weeks soon turns into a living nightmare when she fails to recognise him, leaving David totally devastated.

Read More: Coronation Street fans sickened as Jade gets closer to exacting twisted revenge

Soon David’s worries about Shona’s memory loss are forgotten when she regains full consciousness and tries to speak to him.

However the nightmare soon comes flooding back when once again she doesn’t know who he is.

The consultant warns David that it could take up to a year for Shona to make any sort of improvement, but he is desperate to trigger some memories for his wife and comes up with a plan.

Shona wakes up next week, but David’s jot is short-lived (Credit: ITV)

Taking Max and Lily in to see Shona seems like a really good idea until she gets Max mixed up with Clayton, leaving them all horrified.

But when David returns with their wedding album, he is adamant that he will get her memory back to normal. But will his plan work?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Do you think David’s plan will work? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!