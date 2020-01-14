coronation-street-spoilers:-shona-ramsey’s-exit-storyline-revealed

It’s been an emotional few weeks for David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) in Coronation Street as he tried to stay strong following problems with Shona Ramsey’s (Julia Goulding) recovery after she was shot during the Christmas Day shootings. With actor Julia having gone on maternity leave, an exit storyline for Shona was inevitable, and it’s the character’s recovery that will seemingly result in her being off our screens.

David avoided addressing the subject of Shona possibly not waking up from her coma but, with guidance from Nick (Ben Price), he eventually allowed friends and family to sit by his wife’s bedside to say some final words.

Thankfully, Shona soon began to breathe on her own, but there was more heartache for the young man when she woke from her coma, and didn’t recognise him.

In the coming episodes, David tells Nick that they’re moving Shona to a specialist unit in Leeds but he still intends to visit every day.

David explains to Max (Harry McDermott) that with Shona being moved to Leeds, he’ll need to spend a couple of nights a week at his grandmother Marion’s (Kerry Peers) house, and Max puts on a brave face.

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod exclusively told Metro.co.uk: ‘The David/Shona story is very big. The character of David can pretty much sustain any kind of story, whether it be comedy or tragedy, and this is probably slightly more towards the latter category.’

‘This is going to be very big, not just in January, but all the way through to next year. The events of Christmas will provide David and Shona with the biggest test of their relationship – and that’s not an exaggeration. If you consider what they have been through already, that is no small statement.’

As David prepares to travel to Leeds and look after Max and Lily as well, will he be able to remain positive and cope?

One to watch: Monday 20th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

