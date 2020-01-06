coronation-street-spoilers:-shona-platt’s-death-fate-is-revealed-tonight

The fate of Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding) hangs in the balance, with David (Jack P Shepherd) fearing that she is going to die as her breathing tubes are removed in Coronation Street. Following complications after her bloody injuries in the Christmas Day shooting, Shona has suffered brain damage and David has been told that she may not come out of her coma.

While doctors have suggested it’s time to remove the tubes to see if Shona will be able to breathe unaided, David is avoiding it but he gets a wake up call from Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) tonight, who tells him that it’s only fair that he allows her loved ones and friends to visit and say some final words in case Shona doesn’t make it through this.

David relents and emotional scenes follow which show members of the family such as Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) sit by her bedside. Her closest friends such as Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) also spend some time with her and share some moving words, none knowing whether these are the last things they will ever get to say to her.

The time comes for the doctors to remove the breathing apparatus and tennsions and pressures are running high, with David and his family fearing that history is about to repeat and David is going to lose the woman he loves again.

As the tubes are removed, will Shona defy the odds against her and battle through this – or will this be the end as she passes away?

It remains to be seen whether David will be given terrible news or a fresh hope that he won’t lose his wife for good but either way, Corrie fans are in for some emotional episides tonight.

The scenes air in an hour long edition on Monday 6 January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

