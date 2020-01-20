coronation-street-spoilers:-shock-passion-for-daniel-osbourne-and-bethany-platt-as-they-kiss?

The chemistry between Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) has been incredibly apparent for quite some time now in Coronation Street, but could passion be set to ensue as the pair share something of a kiss in the coming episodes?

Daniel was heartbroken by Sinead’s (Katie McGlynn) death, and Bethany has proven to be huge source of support for the young man in his time of need — reminding him that Bertie needs to be his top priority.

It’s been clear for quite some time that they share feelings for one another — something which came to light after they shared a kiss just prior to Sinead’s passing.

However, there’s more heartache to come for Daniel, as Coronation Street has revealed that — in the coming episodes — baby Bertie falls seriously ill with the measles, and the young man is devastated as a result.

Daniel becomes exhausted with worry, and — back at the flat — he tells Bethany to put her wet clothes in the dryer, and while she waits for them to dry, she can use Sinead’s dressing down.

Later, Daniel awakens from his slumber, but he confuses Bethany for Sinead and proceeds to kiss her.

Will passion ensue?

Or will Bethany put a stop to the kiss?

Coronation Street continues Monday 20 January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

