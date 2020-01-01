coronation-street-spoilers:-shock-passion-as-tracy-barlow-cheats-on-steve-mcdonald-with-paula-martin

Tracy Barlow’s (Kate Ford) relationship with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) has hit a few roadblocks in Coronation Street over the years, but the pair are set for another bumpy journey, as it was revealed in tonight’s episode that Tracy had spent New Year’s Eve in solicitor Paula Martin’s (Stirling Gallacher) bed.

After a somewhat troublesome year, Tracy wanted to ring in the New Year with Steve in style, but — in typical Steve fashion — he failed to realise her intentions, and thus decided to swap shifts with Tim (Joe Duttine) in order to get out of the gig that Tracy wanted to attend.

However, she soon came to learn of Steve’s manipulation, and proceeded to argue with him over his lack of interest in their relationship, before storming out and heading to the Rovers on her own.

While enjoying a drink, she found herself in the company of Paula — who’d previously offered Amy (Elle Mulvaney) a work experience opportunity — and the two got chatting.

Before long, the chemistry between the pair was evident, but did romance ensue?

It would appear so, as Tracy started the New Year in Paula’s bed. Upon realising what she’d done, she was devastated, as she struggled to come to terms with the fact that she had cheated on Steve.

Tracy did her utmost to keep what happened between her and Paula a secret, but Paula grew tired of her lover’s fear after she attempted to suggest that Amy can no longer work for her.

An argument ensued in the middle of the street — something which Amy witnessed, and before long, she put two and two together, realising that her mum had cheated on her dad.

Amy threatened to reveal all to Steve, and Tracy made several attempts to stop her from doing so.

As the young girl pondered what to do for the best, the episode ended with a pensive Amy revealing that she’d come to a decision.

Instead of revealing the truth to Steve, she’d decided that she would move out — and that she was going to stay with Emma (Alexandra Mardell).

While Steve tried to stop her from doing so, Tracy agreed to let her go — knowing full well that if she attempted to prevent her from leaving, then Amy would reveal all.

Will Tracy’s New Year’s secret stay hidden?

Or will it all come to light?

Coronation Street continues Friday 3rd January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

