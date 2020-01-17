coronation-street-spoilers:-shock-exit-for-bernie-winter-as-she-leaves

Bernie Winter’s (Jane Hazlegrove) determination to get revenge on Kel Hinchley (Joe Alessi) in Coronation Street after discovering he sexually abused her son Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) certainly hasn’t slowed down. Her latest plan was to pose as a 14-year-old boy online asking for DJ lessons from Kel, but she ends up feeling incredibly guilty in upcoming episodes as her actions have consequences, and she decides to leave.

When an exhausted Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) takes a nap with the quads, someone pushes a burning rag through the letterbox and a fire quickly takes hold. Chesney (Sam Aston) arrives home to find ‘paedo’ written on the window and flames at the door.

Abi (Sally Carman) rushes over from the garage with a fire extinguisher in hand, as Gemma appears at the top of the stairs having realised what’s happened.

Gemma and the quads are taken to hospital to get checked over, but Chesney isn’t pleased at Paul and Bernie, and holds them responsible for bringing trouble to their door.

The police later reveal that they’ll be stationing a car outside their home twenty four hours a day in case of further attacks, and Chesney and Gemma are horrified — but it’s Bernie and Paul who are feeling guilty over everything that’s happened.

Bernie pays Paul a visit and explains that she’s decided to move on, as she’s believes she’s caused enough trouble in Weatherfield.

Later, she says an emotional farewell — but is this really the last we’ll see of her?

One to watch: Friday 24th January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

