coronation-street-spoilers:-roy-cropper-makes-progress-with-niece-nina

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) in Coronation Street has dealt with the recent death of his mother but sadly the troubled times weren’t over for the cafe owner, as he also has had to come to terms with the death of his brother Richard (Paul Brown) – whom he’d only just met after they found each other playing online scrabble.

Since the death of his brother, Roy has struggled to connect with Richard’s daughter Nina (Mollie Gallagher) due to her blaming him for Richard’s fall after leaving him on his own.

Upcoming episodes will see Roy, once again, attempt to connect with Nina, but this time it’s with a positive outcome.

Having returned from Richard’s funeral, Roy goes to check up on Nina — and he’s horrified to see her front door splattered with eggs. Worried that she has become targeted by bullies, he suggests that she come and stay with him, but she insists that she’s fine.

When Roy later finds Nina fretting over her coursework because her sewing machine has stopped working, he returns with Hayley’s old machine.

Nina’s touched and asks him to stay and be her model. As she makes adjustments to the corset, Roy chats about Hayley and the difficulties she encountered being transgender. Nina warms to him.

As Nina puts the finishing touches to the corset, somebody throws a brick through the window. Roy tries again to convince Nina to come and stay with him but she refuses, preferring to stay in her dad’s flat where she is surrounded by his memory.

When Nina later turns up at the cafe and suggests a game of chess, Roy is delighted and tries again to suggest she moves in.

With Nina potentially in danger at her dad’s flat, will she accept the offer and move in with Roy?

One to watch: Wednesday 15th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

