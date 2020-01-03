coronation-street-spoilers:-rapist-josh-tucker’s-trial-begins-tonight

Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton) faces the music in Coronation Street tonight, as his trial begins, but — with David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) being somewhat preoccupied with Shona Ramsey’s (Julia Goulding) condition — will he leave his wife’s bedside in order to attend the proceedings?

Evil Josh raped David during a night out last year, and — with help and support from Shona — he was able to open up about what had happened to him. The police were unable to take things further, so David did all he could to ensure he’d never see Josh again and thus drove him out of Weatherfield.

However, the young man’s torment was far from over, as he came face-to-face with the rapist again when he turned up in the same prison as him earlier this year. What’s more, Josh proceeded to make David’s life a living hell once more by claiming that it was he who’d stabbed him during the riot.

With a little help from Paul (Peter Ash), the truth finally came to light, and — in tonight’s episode — Josh faces the music for what he’s done as his trial commences.

However, with the dark events of Christmas all that the Weatherfield residents can think about — including David, who’s determined to remain by his wife’s bedside morning, noon and night — will the court proceedings be somewhat overshadowed?

How will proceedings go?

Will David attend?

Will Josh pay for all the damage he’s caused?

Coronation Street continues Friday 3rd January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

