coronation-street-spoilers:-paedophile-kel-hinchley-caught-out-as-bernie-winter-enacts-her-plan?

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazelgrove) has become hellbent on getting revenge on behalf of her son Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) in Coronation Street after it came to light that Kel Hinchley (Joe Alessi) had abused him when he was a teenager, but will she ultimately succeed in her mission?

Bernie was devastated when Paul revealed the truth about what Kel did to him, and — after learning that there might not be enough evidence for the police to take things further — she set out to exact revenge on behalf of her son.

We’ve already seen her confront Kel at his place of work, but when that didn’t go as planned, she took things to a whole new level, as she began to masquerade as a 14-year-old boy named Alfie, and contacted Kel online in the hopes of securing DJ lessons.

Coronation Street has revealed that — in the coming episodes — Bernie reveals all to Sean (Antony Cotton) in regards to her plan to catch Kel out.

How will Sean react? Will he inform Paul and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) what their mum is up to?

It seems as if the pair do, in fact, find out about Bernie’s plan, but — the question is — will they be able to get to her in time and put a stop to whatever it is that she’s planning before she finds herself in real trouble?

Or will Bernie successfully catch Kel?

Coronation Street continues Monday 6th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

