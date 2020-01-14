coronation-street-spoilers:-murder-horror-as-fiz-stape-kills-jade-rowan-in-violent-act-of-revenge?

Even though Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is probably one of the nicest characters in Coronation Street, her kindness has been tested these past few months ever since wicked nanny Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) arrived to help Hope with her school work — not to mention, ruin Fiz and Tyrone’s (Alan Halsall) lives. She’s the daughter of John Stape but she could be set to exit in violent scenes, as Fiz possibly kills her in an act of revenge.

When Tyrone and Fiz discover the back door unlocked and Hope (Isabella Flanagan) gone, Fiz reckons Jade must have taken her.

However, the police search Jade’s house but there’s no sign, and Jade insists that she knows nothing about the young girl’s disappearance.

However, Fiz is soon reminded of the hell she went through at John Stape’s hands, and becomes convinced Jade is keeping Hope a prisoner in her attic.

Breaking into Jade’s house, she finds no sign of her daughter, but she does discover a bag containing clothes, passports — and one way ferry tickets to France.

Later, Fiz finds Jade in her house, but there’s no sign of Hope, so she assumes the worst and picks up a chopping board, using it to hit her over the head with it. Tyrone walks in to find Jade out cold on the floor and Fiz standing over her.

Fiz is left mortified and she discusses what to do with Tyrone — could she really have killed someone?

However, Jade disappears — and she’s later found lying unconscious.

Has Jade died as a result of her injuries?

One to watch: Wednesday 22nd January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

