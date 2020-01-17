coronation-street-spoilers:-lucy-fallon-films-her-final-scenes-as-bethany-platt

Lucy Fallon has confirmed that she has filmed her final on-screen scenes for Bethany Platt’s exit. She confirmed last year that she is leaving the soap and she now only has two days left of filming, due to scenes being filmed out of sequence.

It is not confirmed what the final scene will involve but as it is understood that Bethany isn’t being killed off, it must have been an emotional day as it is likely to have involved her on-screen family.

She shared the news on Twitter alongside a photo of the Platt family. There are still major storylines to come for Bethany before she leaves. There are more complications in her relationship with grieiving Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard). She will also take on sex pest Ray.

Iain MacLeod recently told Metro.co.uk: ‘There’s the interesting enxt chapter in the Daniel and Bethany story which is about Daniel’s grief. Soaps can struggle to tell a realistic grief timeline – there comes a point where viewers find it dark and downbeat but I think we’ve found a clever way to realistically play out the next chapter of that.

‘In one of their heads it’s a romance but in the others it’s a lot more complicated. It’s a really interesting grief story where it’s not just about Daniel sitting alone in his flat, feeling lonely. It will ultimately form part of Lucy Fallon’s exit story.’

Speaking about her exit recently, Lucy shared: ‘It’s hard to put into words how much this show means to me. I’ve made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I’ve had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I’ve laughed with the best people everyday.

‘I’m so thankful to Iain and everyone at Coronation Street, I owe everything to them and I will miss them greatly. Thank you so much for your support and love… can’t wait to see what’s in store for Bethany this year. (sic).’

Her final scenes will air in March.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Deadly danger for Gemma and the quads in fire horror

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Cruel abuser Geoff Metcalfe steals control of Yasmeen Nazir’s money