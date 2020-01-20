coronation-street-spoilers:-kidnap-horror-as-hope-stape-leaves-to-be-with-evil-jade-rowan?

Justice finally prevailed for Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) in Coronation Street, as — after Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) and Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) did some investigating of their own — she was allowed to return home. However, the nightmare of evil Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) is far from over, as Hope Stape made plans to exit with her.

Jade informed Hope that she was planning an adventure during tonight’s episode, so she’d need to keep checking her phone in order to keep in touch.

However, little did she know the drama that was set to unfold at Fiz and Tyrone’s over the course of the episode, as Ruby revealed to both her dad and Evelyn that Jade had applied the bruises to Hope’s arm with makeup.

After getting Christine involved, it became apparent that Jade had taken Hope to the doctor’s two days after the alleged bruises were on Hope’s arm, therefore they’d be able to confirm with Dr Gaddas if she’d seen any evidence of bruises on the young girl.

Not long afterwards, more evidence of Jade’s manipulation came to light, as Ruby and Hope quarrelled over a toy hand-bag and — as they did so — a mobile phone fell out.

Tyrone and Evelyn were shocked when they came to discover that Jade had given Hope the phone — and the messages appeared to indicate that Jade was planning on being with Hope sometime soon.

Afterwards, Hope finally came clean about the origin of the bruises, confirming to Christine that Jade had informed her to say Fiz had been responsible. Christine proceeded to question Jade, but she stuck to the lies that she’d told.

Nonetheless, Fiz was able to return home, and all accusations against her had been dropped. However, it became clear rather quickly that Hope wasn’t too keen on her mum being home just yet, as she refused to make eye contact with her.

Fiz made clear that Jade won’t be setting foot in the house ever again, and Hope wasn’t too pleased, so she headed upstairs and contacted Jade — hoping that they can still be together.

As the episode came to a close, Tyrone and Fiz watched their girls go to sleep, but after they’d exited the room, it became clear that Hope was very much awake, and thus she got out of bed, put on her coat and lifted her bag.

Hope is determined to be with Jade — and it seems as if Jade is willing to do whatever it takes to take Hope — so will she leave?

What’s more, will she meet Jade?

If so, will Jade take her away?

She’s been previously seen booking one-way ferry tickets, so it’s possible that she will up sticks and leave with the young girl in tow.

Coronation Street continues Wednesday 22 January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

