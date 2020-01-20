coronation-street-spoilers:-kevin’s-jealousy-causes-an-argument-with-abi-tonight!

Kevin’s jealousy soon becomes obvious and it causes an argument with Abi in tonight’s Coronation Street (January 20 2020).

In a clip posted on the soap’s official Twitter page, Kevin makes a dig at Abi, leaving her furious.

As Abi takes the garage keys to Kevin in the Rovers, he’s immediately in a bad mood with his employee as she tells him a blue Peugeot in the garage won’t be completed until the next day.

Kevin turns around and says: “We’re getting more cars coming in first thing Einstein.”

An argument soon ensues as Abi replies: “I might not be Einstein, but I’m clever enough not to have to work in a backstreet garage if I want to.”

Kevin and Abi argue (Credit: Twitter @itvcorrie/ITV)

But Kevin hits back saying: “And clever enough to have landed yourself a sugar daddy, by the look of it.”

Clearly annoyed, Abi says: “Haha there it is. You feel better now do you?”

As Tim tries to help, Abi says: “I know exactly what he meant. At least Ray insisted we celebrate my two pathetic GCSE’s, at least he was supportive.

“You know what, at least now I know what you really think of me.”

Kevin calls Ray a sugar daddy (Credit: ITV)

She then storms out of the pub, hurt by Kevin’s words.

The chemistry between Kevin and Abi has been obvious for months and on New Year’s Abi confessed to Eileen she had the hots for her boss.

But when Kevin overheard her saying some unflattering things about him, he was offended and had a go at her.

Abi has been seeing Ray (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Abi later went onto kiss wealthy businessman Ray, who viewers know is sleazy.

The mechanic has been seeing Ray, much to Kevin’s annoyance. Will he ever admit how he truly feels?

