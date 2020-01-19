coronation-street-spoilers:-justice-for-fiz-stape-as-tyrone-dobbs-discovers-the-truth-about-hope’s-injuries

Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) in Coronation Street have faced difficult times recently due to Hope’s (Isabella Flanagan) bad behaviour becoming uncontrollable but viewers know full well that evil nanny Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) is responsible for all of their troubles.

Jade’s recent lies meant that Fiz was accused of abusing Hope after doctors saw bruises on her arm. Tyrone continues to be suspicious about how the bruises got there, but he is set to get justice on behalf of Fiz, as he finally discovers the truth about his daughter’s injuries.

Jade finds Hope in the backyard and tells her to keep checking her phone as she’s planning an adventure away and will be in touch.

Meanwhile, Tyrone and Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) are shocked when Ruby (Macy Alabi) reveals that Jade put the bruises on Hope’s arm with makeup.

Realising that Jade took Hope to see Dr Gaddas two days later — which means that the doctor would’ve seen her bruises if there had been any — Christine speaks to Dr Gaddas, and the holes in Jade’s story begin to appear.

Hope finally comes clean and tells Christine that Jade applied the bruises to her arm and told her to say that Fiz had been responsible for her apparent injuries. Afterwards, Christine questions Jade but she sticks to her story.

Fiz returns home, and all the accusations are dropped, but Hope refuses to make eye contact with her.

Will Fiz be able to rebuild her relationship with her daughter?

One to watch: Monday 20th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn says other shows ‘sugarcoat’ cancer storylines after Sinead’s tragic exit

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Boss Iain MacLeod reveals that Carla Connor will regain status as queen of the cobbles